Coronavirus: I hope and pray everybody stays safe and healthy - Mwepu

The 22-year-old Zambia international has sent a message back home encouraging best health practices in the fight against Covid-19

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu has joined football stars across the globe in raising coronavirus awareness.

Mwepu, who was enjoying a stellar season before the Austrian was suspended, is preaching about best health practices to combat the spread of this global pandemic.

His message comes as recorded 10,418 coronavirus cases and 146 deaths by midday on April 1, while his native Zambia had 36 infections and no deaths.

“I just want to take this opportunity to urge everybody back home to stay safe, calm and healthy. It is up to us to participate to help slow down the spread of this virus,” Mwepu said in a video posted by Cosafa.

“In order to do so, we just have to practice social distancing, washing of our hands and avoid social gathering. I just hope and pray everybody stays safe and healthy.”

It was a memorable season for Mwepu and his Salzburg teammate and compatriot Patson Daka, whose appearances in the Uefa Champions League saw them facing top European clubs.

Prior to that, they played against Liverpool during pre-season.

While it is Daka who has been more impressive this season with 17 Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances, Mwepu has also been enjoying some regular game time with one league goal.