Coronavirus: How to watch Bundesliga during lockdown?

German football resumes earlier than the Premier League this weekend, with a full fixture schedule involving Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

The is the first of Europe's major leagues to resume after play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the league set to kick off again this weekend.

With ending the 2019-20 season early and the Premier League and aiming for June restarts, football fans who may not normally watch the German top flight will turn their eyes to the Bundesliga for a taste of live football.

So, if you're keen to tune into the Bundesliga during lockdown to get your football feast, Goal brings you everything you need to know

How to watch the Bundesliga in ?

The Star Sports network have the rights to show Bundesliga matches in .

With the restart of the Bundesliga, Ex- defender Patrick Owomoyela has made known his views on the title race.

"It’s good that it’s a close race, Bayern has to come to Dortmund for another game. This is an opportunity for Dortmund to snatch three points off them. Everything is possible. It’s mind games down the stretch as we are resuming play after two months because of the lockdown.

"The first game back for us is the Revierderby and I hope we win, as it’s a home game for us, but the glitch is that the home advantage that we would normally have isn’t there. It will all come down to who is more focused and determined in this game," he was quoted saying on the Star Sports show, Football United.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.



Bundesliga Matchday 26 fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream May 16 7 pm Borussia Dortmund vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP May 16 7 pm vs Hotstar VIP May 16 7 pm vs Paderborn Hotstar VIP May 16 7 pm vs Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP May 16 7 pm vs Hotstar VIP May 16 10 pm vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP May 17 7 pm Cologne vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP May 17 9:30 pm Union Berlin vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP May 18 12 am vs Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD/Hotstar VIP

The Bundesliga resumes on May 16 with five Saturday kick-offs, including the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. There will be no fixtures on Friday as federal government rules insisted that the Bundesliga could only return in the second half of May.