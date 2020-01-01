Coronavirus: Ferwafa cancels Rwandan Premier League, APR FC declared winners

The federation had held consultative meetings with stakeholders before arriving at the conclusion on May 22

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has cancelled all the leagues and declared APR FC champions of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

APR have been declared champions as they were leading the league log when the season was suspended meaning they have won their 18th record title since their 1993 formation.

Heroes FC and Gicumbi FC have consequently been relegated from the top-tier to the Second Division League based on their standings.

“Basing on the competence of the Ferwafa Executive Committee as stipulated in article 33 of the Ferwafa Statutes and Article 28 of the Ferwafa Internal rules and regulations, the Ferwafa Executive Committee met on May 22, 2020, and passed the following resolutions while considering the principle of the integrity of each league/competition,” Ferwafa's statement read.

“Rwanda Premier League; to consider standings of the Rwanda Premier League after Match Day 23 and declare APR FC champions which leads the Rwanda Premier League with 57 points for the season 2019/2020. Match Day 24 has been cancelled to clubs that had played these matches since it was not fully played.

“Based on Match Day 23 standings, Heroes FC and Gicumbi FC with 16 points and 15 points respectively are therefore relegated to the second division league for the 2020/2021 season.

“Ferwafa Men’s Second Division; as per the first leg standings of the 2019/2020 Ferwafa Men’s Second Division, play-offs competition will be staged to determine the winner of the season and the two teams which will earn promotion to Rwanda Premier League for 2020/2021 season.

“Therefore, only the leading four clubs in Pool A and leading four clubs in Pool B, that were licenced in accordance with Ferwafa Club Licencing Regulations will take part in the above-mentioned play-off competition.”

As the Premier League was cancelled, the federation hopes to restart the women's competition when the government shall see it fit for sports to resume.

“Due to the nature of women's competitions, the 2020 edition of the women’s first and second division leagues are hereby suspended and will resume when Government of Rwanda eases the lockdown on sporting activities,” the statement added.

The 2020 Peace Cup tournaments for men and women are declared null and void while Ferwafa youth competitions in all age categories for the 2020 edition are postponed.

South Sudan, Ethiopia, and have all cancelled their leagues while Burundi's Ligue has already restarted. 's competitions are expected to resume from the first week of June.