Coronavirus: DR Congo players launch Leopards Foundation to help compatriots

The national team players have come together to create a platform that will help less privileged Congolese during these trying times

DR Congo national team players have created the Foundation to support disadvantaged people as the country continues its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

In its communique, the players disclosed that the foundation is focused on giving free social assistance to aid the educational and sports development of Congolese youth.

They are also driven to cushion the hardship caused by Covid-19 on the citizens with their priority for people with special needs.

The Leopards captain and defender Marcel Tisserand confirmed the giant step made by national team alongside former West Bromwich Albion and PSG midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu.

"Congolese Excellencies. It is with immense honour and great responsibility that the players of the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo, announce the creation of the 'Leopards Foundation'," the statement read.

"She dedicates her activity to free social assistance through the educational and sports development of the Congolese youth.

"Faced with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting food crisis, the Leopards Foundation mobilises and supports the most disadvantaged population, by directing its first actions aimed at people living with disabilities.

"The players of the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo through the Leopards Foundation, wish for the unwavering support of their supporters through development actions and concrete aid."

The gesture should rectify the displeasure between the fans and the DR Congo national team players after their unconvincing performance at the 2019 in where they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Madagascar via penalty shoot-out.

They have started their qualifying campaign for the 2021 Afcon on a rather poor note with a goalless draw against Gabon and a 2-2 draw against Gambia.

The Leopards are placed third in the Group D with two points after two outings.