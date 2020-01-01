Coronavirus: Crotone star Nwankwo calls for unity in 'difficult' situation

The pandemic has forced major football leagues to a hiatus including the Italian second tier where the Nigerian features

Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo has called on all stakeholders to come together to defeat the coronavirus which is currently wreaking havoc globally.

A number of competitions across the world have been suspended, including Serie B where the international plays.

currently has the highest number of infected persons in Europe and has been in total lockdown in an effort to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Nwankwo, who has scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for his Italian side this season, has revealed his experience in his lockdown state and called on the populace to obey the rules put in place to curb the virus.

“I must confess it is a very difficult and scaring situation we are in total lockdown and one has to stay home,” Nwankwo told BBC.

“The streets are empty, people are panicking. At this moment it a big problem football is the last thing we think about there are things more important than football and I can tell you this is a serious situation.

“It is not an Italian problem it is a global one. People have to come together as one, respect the rule, play safe, be hygienic as much as possible.

“Mentally it is not easy, you have to come to your family and reassure your family back home of your safety.

"We need all the love and prayer we can afford and pray for the medical department. I hope we join hands together and do our best to come out of this situation.”