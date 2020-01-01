Bayern chairman Rummenigge grateful Bundesliga can be decided on pitch

German chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed that the league can return to action "in the second half of May".

chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is thankful the can be decided on the pitch after the German government gave the go-ahead for the season to resume.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March because of the spread of the coronavirus, but now it appears it will be the first major European league to return to the pitch.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that the Bundesliga campaign can get going again this month, providing a strict hygiene plan is followed.

An official return date will be determined by the German Football League (DFL), with German chancellor Angela Merkel saying the league can return to action "in the second half of May".

Bayern lead the Bundesliga by four points over with nine games remaining, and Rummenigge is pleased the outcome will be settled by teams completing those remaining fixtures.

He told Bayern's official website: "I would like to thank the politicians for today's decision, which enables the Bundesliga season to be played to a finish.

"We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

"I would like to expressly thank the DFL and the Medicine Task Force for the excellent organisational and medical plans.

"I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines in these plans, which are the basis for resuming play, in an exemplary and disciplined manner."

The DFL is set to meet on Thursday to iron out details of the Bundesliga's return, including an exact start date.

The meeting will include representatives from all 36 clubs in the top two divisions, who will discuss a schedule for the two leagues as well as the DFB Cup semi-finals and final.

Bayern have been heavily tipped to sign star Leroy Sane after the season comes to a close, but they will not be permitted to land the international on the cheap.

Reports in Germany suggested that Bayern were hoping to land Sane for just €40 million (£35m/$43m), but Goal has learned such a price is a long way short of City’s valuation.