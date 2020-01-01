Coronavirus: Atletico Madrid's Partey offers productive tips during self-isolation

The Ghanaian midfielder has suggested some remedies that will help people cope with staying indoors while the pandemic is tackled

midfielder Thomas Partey has offered guidelines that can help people utilise staying in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has affected the entire world forcing many socio-economic activities to be put on hold until the spread is under control.

The effects of staying indoors for a prolonged period could heighten anxiety and worries, but Partey has been able to share some useful tips on Instagram that can bring out the maximum from everyone.

They are as follows:

Have a routine

Exercise daily

Do things that make you happy (I am watching Marvel movies and learning to use tik tok)

Try to learn new things

Be grateful to everyone who is working to make this end

Use technology to be close to friends and family.

Despite the pandemic, Partey has been linked with a move from to the likes of

Atleti are looking to increase his release clause from €50 million to €100 million.