Cornet: Lyon need to intensify their efforts as Ligue 1 title race heats up

Rudi Garcia's side is aiming to end their wait for the French top-flight title for the first time since 2008

Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet has urged his Lyon teammates to remain serious and redouble their efforts for the Ligue 1 title as they enter the last few weeks of the 2020-21 season.

Lyon are third in the league table with 10 games remaining, and they trail leaders Lille by three points followed by a point behind second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

They travel to Reims on Friday for their next league fixture before a crucial home game against PSG at the Groupama Stadium on March 21.

Cornet is conscious of how pivotal the next few matches could be for the Kids and he wants their sights set on winning silverware in this campaign.

"We know that this is a period that will be decisive for us. We must not put negative pressure on ourselves," Cornet said in a press conference. "We have this experience of sprints at the end of the season. We have seen in previous years, it is not bad when it is necessary to accelerate. It's up to us to string together the matches, starting with Reims.

“All the matches will be important until the end of the season. If the president had been here, he would have said that you have to win everything to be champion.

"The goal is to be happy at the end of the season. We know what it is like. I think it's a natural awareness. We know that there are few games left to reach our goals. We redouble our efforts, it's like in the Champions League we find additional motivation.

"I think this year, we have a great team to do something at the end of the season. It's up to us to give ourselves the means to remain as serious as possible. The best way to go is looking for a title."

The 24-year-old Ivorian has contributed three goals and four assists in all competitions for Lyon in this campaign.