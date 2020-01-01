Conte has not changed and Inter Milan will win Serie A title – Eto’o

The Cameroon legend is backing his former club to end their 10-year wait for the Scudetto in this campaign

Samuel Eto’o has tipped Milan to lift the 2019-20 title ahead of league leaders .

Inter Milan are third in the Italian top-flight standings, six points behind Maurizio Sarri’s men and five points adrift of second-placed .

The Nerazzurri are yet to win the top-flight crown since their 2009-10 triumph which Eto’o was part of.

Aware of Antonio Conte’s previous success at Juventus and , the four-time African Player of the Year thinks Inter Milan have an edge in the title race.

“Inter will win the Scudetto,” Eto’o told Sky Sport Italia, per Football Italia.

“Conte really has not changed. He is the same coach we saw at Juventus or Chelsea, no more and no less, that is his idea of football. I am glad, because after so many highs and lows, at this moment Inter are getting the respect they deserve again.”

Inter Milan saw Sunday’s league clash against postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in and it consequently puts Sunday’s derby match against Juventus at risk.

During his two-year spell in Milan, Eto’o won the treble of the Serie A, and titles in the 2009-10 campaign under Jose Mourinho.

The 38-year-old revealed the inspiration behind the outstanding feat and why it remains special to him.

“We were playing not for us, but for the millions of Inter fans. Jose told us we had to put ourselves to work for the team, and so we did what we had to. When we won the Champions League final, the gates of heaven opened up to us,” he continued.

“What we achieved with Inter was unique and can never be repeated, but above all, I am happy that we all still remain in contact, which is rare in football. It means our experience together went beyond those matches.”