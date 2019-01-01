Conte coy on Man Utd raid for Lukaku & Alexis after taking Inter reins

The new man in charge of the Nerazzurri has seen his Serie A outfit linked with two forwards at Old Trafford, but he will not be drawn on rumours

Antonio Conte is the new man at the helm and is giving little away when it comes to reported interest in pair Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Two proven forwards were said to be on the radar of those at San Siro prior to a change in the dugout being made.

The speculation is unlikely to go away, with serious questions being asked of Lukaku and Sanchez and their ongoing presence at Old Trafford.

Inter could offer and stages to either the or internationals, or both of them.

Conte is, however, reluctant to be drawn on his recruitment plans after only being in a new role for a matter of hours.

The former and boss told the BBC World Service when quizzed on links to two United stars: “I think now it’s very difficult to talk about this.

“For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team.

“But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me, the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap.”

Pressed further on Lukaku and whether Inter have met with the 26-year-old striker and his representatives, Conte said: “No, that’s not right.

“But I repeat in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players.

“But I repeat, now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together.”

Having played down the Lukaku talk, Conte then sought to do likewise with the Sanchez rumours.

He said when quizzed on the ex- and forward: “Yeah, but you’re talking about the transfer market, you have to talk to the sporting director about this topic.”

It is not only on the arrivals front that Conte is keeping his cards close to his chest, with the Italian also reluctant to be drawn on the future of Inter striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine has been linked with a move away from Inter from some time, despite regular claims that he wants to stay.

Asked if he has spoken with Icardi yet, Conte said: “No. I have just started to breathe.

“Every situation we will see and make the best decision with the club. You have to work hard together to make the best decision. The club is the most important thing.”