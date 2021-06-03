CONMEBOL World Cup 2022 qualifiers: How to stream Argentina, Colombia, Chile & South American matches

The latest set of fixtures in the race to Qatar 2022 take place this week as Argentina & Colombia are in action

The South American cohort of the qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup has kicked off, with CONMEBOL teams in action as the road to the Qatar tournament continues.

Matchday five will see the likes of second-placed Argentina taking on Chile, with Colombia taking on Peru and Uruguay clashing with Paraguay.

The four CONMEBOL qualifiers can be watched through fuboTV today. The streaming platform offers the option to watch each of the other games in the US..

Thursday June 3 - World Cup 2022 qualifiers on US TV

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel June 3 1pm / 4pm Bolivia vs Venezeula fuboTV June 3 4pm / 7pm Uruguay vs Paraguay fuboTV June 3 5pm / 8pm Argentina vs Chile fuboTV June 3 8pm / 11pm Peru vs Colombia fuboTV

What has happened so far in CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification?

Argentina could leapfrog table-toppers Brazil in the standings should they register victory against Chile today, as the Selecao don't play their qualifier until tomorrow.

Lionel Messi and co are in good standings this qualification phase so far, having accumulated 10 points from four matches – and are currently on an unbeaten run, drawing just once.

Their opponents Chile, however, have a different predicament, taking just four points from their opening four games – losing twice and winning just once.

They will be spurred on, however, by the cruel memories of their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after narrowly missing out on goal difference.

Lionel Scaloni's side have not played an international game since November 2020, however, and have struggled to convert their chances – scoring just six goals in the qualification stages so far.

Paulo Dybala will be unavailable against Chile, but Argentina will have other means of firepower at their disposal – Messi, for one, as well as his new Barcelona team-mate Sergio Aguero.

Uruguay will also have their work cut out for them, currently lying in seventh place in the CONMEBOL qualification table.

They are just one spot behind their opponents Paraguay, both level on points but Paraguay sporting just a slightly better goal difference.

Uruguay sit fifth in the table, just one spot outside of the automatic qualification spots – and should they remain in fifth, they will need to compete in the play-offs.

Head coach Oscar Tabarez has led his Uruguay team to four successive World Cup tournaments, while Paraguay have been unable to qualify for the past two World Cup tournaments.

But they will need to take stock ahead of the Paraguay game, as Uruguay's last qualifier ended as a 2-0 loss against Brazil, where Edinson Cavani got sent off and Arthur and Richarlison netted first-half goals.

Both Peru and Colombia both have difficult roads to the 2022 tournament, with both teams falling way below expectations after their opening four games.

Peru lie in ninth place while Colombia languish in seventh, though a win for Colombia today could potentially send them to the top half of the table.

Colombia will also be forced to deal with the big blow of James Rodriguez being excluded from playing in the qualifiers as well as the Copa America due to injury.

CONMEBOL's World Cup 2022 qualification table