'Congratulations to all Man Utd fans' - Nigerians react to Jose Mourinho’s sack

The Red Devils have parted ways with the Portuguese gaffer after conceding their fifth league loss of the season

Social media is awash with mixed feelings following Manchester United's sack of Jose Mourinho.

The Old Trafford outfit announced the departure of the former Chelsea manager on Tuesday following a poor start to the season that has left them sixth in the English top-flight table.

The 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday left Manchester United with just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

The news, however, comes as a relief for some Nigerians while some have lamented the decision, praising the Portuguese for his work at the club that saw them win the Uefa Europa League, the English League Cup and the Community Shield.

Awwwwwww. Felicitation with all Manchester United fans, Pogba and J-Lingz.



Now, I - and fellow FREELANCE FANS - hope to enjoy beautiful football from the stables of Old Trafford. — Tolu Olasoji (@Tollexrism) December 18, 2018

Revelation 12:12 "Therefore rejoice, ye United fans, and ye that dwell in Old Trafford. Woe to the inhabiters of the Bernabeu! For Mourinho is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time..." — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) December 18, 2018

Congratulations to all @ManUtd fans anywhere, everywhere. — Godwin Odiko ⚽ ™ (@GodwinOdiko) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho; A man and A legend. Many never liked you either because of your style or your attitude but not many can cope with success. Thank you for doing wonders at my club. Thank you for doing things that no other coach had done in the history of the club. Always a Legend. — KUNLE SALAKO (@Bishop_kanny) December 18, 2018

United fans 😂😂😂 — The Bloke (@TheToluDaniels) December 18, 2018

Now that Mourinho has been sacked, we'd see who really has been behind the downfall.



Besides, its too early to start congratulating ManU fans. — Strong headed Nigerian (@Naijirian) December 18, 2018

😂😂😂 Mourinho go dey eko hotel tmrw🦅 https://t.co/TVbBY3XXCg — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 18, 2018

How Paul Pogba must be feeling after hearing of Mourinho's sack.



News of good tidings even before christmas. pic.twitter.com/zFins8dmAD — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) December 18, 2018

Mourinho sacked?? Nah lie. We no go gree oh. pic.twitter.com/JbHLL5cpLH — Mr. E 💥 (@Eldino_09) December 18, 2018

Dear Jose,



We wan thank you for Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League.



Regards. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/G6zeo0QaXi — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 18, 2018

Na the official sack letter from Man United.



Jose Mourinho don pack hin load, commot. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8il0ar0LJz — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) December 18, 2018

I was really hoping Mourinho would be fired by now Article continues below — Son Of Azania (@nkukza10) December 17, 2018

Man United between February and March 2019.



PSG (H)



Liverpool (H)



Crystal Palace (A)



Southampton (H)



PSG (A)



Arsenal (A)



Man City (H)



Degea:



pic.twitter.com/gAU8ZtRIbG — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) December 17, 2018