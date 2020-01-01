Congo DR prospect Julien Ngoy denies Tau’s Anderlecht victory vs Eupen

The Purple and White looked destined for victory against the Pandas, but the 22-year-old scored at the death to end the game all square

Percy Tau’s settled for a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Belgian topflight encounter against Eupen.

Vincent Kompany’s team looked to be heading for a home win having taken the lead, but the visitors had another idea as result at Lotto Park ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.

Both teams enjoyed scoring chances in the opening minute of the encounter, nevertheless, they were wasteful in front of goal.

Four minutes into the half-time break, manager Benat San Jose was forced to make a change. Benoit Poulain had to leave the turf due to injury, with Menno Koch taking his place.

In the 45th minute, Zimbabwe international Knowledge Musona almost profited from a careless defending from the hosts to hand the visitors the lead, but his effort went past the goal.

Eupen had the first chance of the second half but Hendrik Van Crombrugge was at alert to prevent Smail Prevljak from wreaking havoc.

San Jose’s men continuous dominance also saw Cote d’Ivoire forward Mamadou Kone aim at goal, however his attempt was cleared by the hosts’ backline.

In the 70th minute, Eupen had two great chances. First, Crombrugge stopped a powerful long-range effort from Brazilian defender Adriano before he also defused Julien Ngoy’s shot.

Almost in return, the hosts took the lead courtesy of youth international and prospect Sambi Lokonga who beat goalkeeper Ortwin de Wolf from a long range.

The visitors continued to play well and the efforts of the Black and Whites were rewarded in the 90th minute through another Belgium youth international of Congolese descent Ngoy. He benefitted from the opposing defenders to get the equaliser.

international Tau was in action from start to finish alongside Lokonga, while Sierra Leone's Mustapha Bundu was handed a starter's role by Kompany but was replaced in the 74th minute by Belgian striker of Ghanaian origin Francis Amuzu.

For Eupen, Belgian defender of Congolese background, Senna Miangue, Ngoy, Musona, Kone starred from start to finish with Cote d'Ivoire's Konan N'Dri was a 65th minute substitute for Smail Prevljak, while 's Amara Baby, Guinea Bissau's Carlos Embalo and Congo's Edo Kayembe.

AS Eupen who are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions host Cercle Brugge on October 3, with Anderlecht travelling to a day after.