'Completely untrue!' - Guardiola to Juventus rumours rubbished by Man City board member

Alberto Galassi has sought to clarify that the Catalan coach remains fully committed to his current role and will not be leaving for Italy

Pep Guardiola remains fully committed to his contract and role at , claims Alberto Galassi, with “nonsensical” reports of an imminent move to being rubbished.

A matter of days after seeing his current club secure an historic domestic treble in , a Catalan coach is being linked with a move to .

Serie A giants Juve are preparing to bid farewell to Massimiliano Allegri , meaning that a high-profile post is about to open up.

It has been suggested that Guardiola is among those the Bianconeri would like to bring on board.

Some reports have gone as far as claiming that an agreement is already in place and that the former and will be confirmed in a new role shortly.

City board member Galassi insists that is not the case, with Guardiola having already stated that he intends to honour an agreement at the Etihad Stadium before considering any new challenge.

“As a Manchester City advisor, I was very surprised to read that a news agency broke completely nonsensical news,” Galassi told Sky Sport Italia .

“What Pep said last week obviously went unheard.

“First of all, the coach wants to stay at the club and he still has two years left on his contract.

“Second, a club like Juventus wouldn't have allowed the leak of news of this magnitude. They would have contacted us first.

“It's impossible to think that there will be a presentation in a few days. The news is completely untrue. It's ridiculous.

“The coach's desire is to stay, Pep is an amazing professional.

“He can't understand why his words are not being considered.

“Honestly we don't understand why a club should explain a sure fact, Guardiola wants to stay.”

Galassi went on to reveal that he has discussed the rumours with Juventus vice-president Pavel Neved, who found the speculation as amusing as he did.

“We've known each other for a long time, we exchanged some messages via Whatsapp and we had a few laughs,” added the lawyer.

“Juventus is a club that doesn't need to do this sort of thing and we both realised that the issue had become ridiculous.

“I'm sorry for the Bianconeri fans, but you will have to find another coach.”

Ahead of seeing Manchester City add the to the Premier League and crowns that they had already secured in 2018-19, Guardiola had sought to end the Juve talk .

He said when quizzed on the gossip: “How many times do I have to say? I'm not going to go to Juventus, I'm not going to move to Italy.

“I'm satisfied here, I'm not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Man City, I said many times.”