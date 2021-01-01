Coman admits Bayern Munich team-mates tease him because he's scared of heading the ball

The 24-year-old scored the winner in the Champions League final with his head but it isn't a skill that comes to him naturally

Kingsley Coman has revealed his team-mates tease him because he is afraid of heading the ball.

The 24-year-old – who won the Champions League final with a strong header in August – admitted he has to shut his eyes when going up to strike the ball.

"It's just the way it is that I get a bit frightened of heading the ball, and my team-mates make fun of me over it," Coman told Bild.

"You can see it in the pictures. I closed my eyes for the header. It's instinctive - a natural reflex. I always try to keep my eyes open, but at the last moment I always have this reflex."

The goal that won the for Bayern Munich



Take a bow, Kingsley Coman

His crucial effort against aside, Coman has never been the most prolific wide player.

His tally of 10 goals in 2018-19 was the only time he has reached double figures in a season but, with five to his name this campaign, it is a benchmark that he is on course to match.

Coman once admitted he was never likely to be a 'killer' in front of goal, though it is an area of his game he would surely like to improve.

“I’ve had to be more present in front of goal and I’m creating more chances,” he told Le Parisien in 2019.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be someone to score 30, 40 or 50 goals in a season. This instinct to be a killer in front of goal, it’s not natural to me, even if I work for it.

“I love creating goals. But I know that scoring is very important. So I’m strict with myself and I try to be more egotistical.”

Coman and Bayern return to action on Sunday following a brief winter break.

They closed out a historic year with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on December 19, overtaking Peter Bosz’s side to finish 2020 in their customary spot at the top of the table.

Bayern have six league fixtures to negotiate in January, starting at home to second-bottom , with a DFB-Pokal fixture against second-tier Holstein Kiel also on the schedule.