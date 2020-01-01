Club Brugge's Dennis optimistic of Europa League progress over Manchester United

The Nigeria international is upbeat about the Blue-Black's chances of causing an upset against the Reds Devils next week

forward Emmanuel Dennis believes his team can get a result that will make them progress in the after Thursday's 1-1 Round of 32 draw against at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The 22-year old Nigerian forward gave the Belgian giants a 15th-minute lead after connecting with Simon Mignolet's kick and then lobbed the ball over Sergio Romero from more than 25 yards.

Anthony Martial equalised nine minutes to the half-time break to give the Red Devils an away goal ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford.

“I try to score when I get the chance. Sometimes it goes well and sometimes less," Dennis told the club website.

"I just want to score goals for the team. But I am not satisfied with the competition.

"There was more in it. We wanted the victory, but it didn't work. We are now working towards the return match at Old Trafford.

"Everything is possible in football, we'll see what happens there."

It was the second time Dennis hit the headlines against a European giant having scored a brace at in the group stage, which gave Club Brugge a 2-0 first-half lead only for Los Blancos to claw their way back through Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.