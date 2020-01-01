CIMB involvement as Super League title sponsor lauded by players

The involvement of CIMB in the 2020 Malaysia Super League, as its title sponsor, has been lauded by players who compete in the Malaysian league.

The involvement of Malaysian bank CIMB in the 2020 Malaysia , as its title sponsor, has been lauded by players who compete in the Malaysian league.

The partnership had been announced on Monday , just days after telecommunications firm Telekom Malaysia had been announced as one of the league's main sponsors. It is also the title sponsor of the first match of the season; the Sumbangsih Cup.

Although the exact value of the deal between the bank and competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) was not revealed, many have lauded it, citing CIMB's previous sponsorships of sports that are deemed more prestigious and successful in the country, such as golf and squash.

More teams

The possible boost in Malaysian football's reputation through the partnership is something that is not lost on player and former Malaysia star Safee Sali.

"The partnership between MFL and CIMB is a good one, because it will raise the Malaysian league's reputation among the fans. I never expected them to come on board as a sponsor, considering that they have always been a supporter of other sports such as golf.

"And I hope the deal will encourage more established, internationally-renowned firms to help the country's league, as well as to come on board as title sponsors to other competitions such as the and the Premier League," said the striker in an interview with MFL.

The deal also drew the praise of Negeri Sembilan midfielder, Aiman Khalidi. He may not be a household name yet, but the 24-year old is a product of youth club CIMB-YFA, which has seen the bank's involvement.

"CIMB had helped in my development as a youth trainee in , and I am now a professional footballer.

"They have now come on board as the title sponsor, and I'm happy for it. Hopefully the support will continue for a long time."

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!