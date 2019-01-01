Cillessen: Playing for Valencia beats sitting on Barcelona's bench

Playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen forced the Dutchman to leave Camp Nou for the Mestalla, where he now hopes to play more

Jasper Cillessen had grown tired of sitting on the bench at and does not view his move to as a backward step.

Valencia shelled out €35 million ($39m, £31m) in June to sign Cillessen, who spent three seasons at Barca acting as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 30-year-old won five major trophies at Camp Nou, including two titles, but was never able to earn a regular place in Ernesto Valverde's starting XI.

The international made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants last season and believes the transfer to Valencia is a positive move for him at this stage of his career.

"I have not had problems with Barcelona or with any team. For me, the most important thing is to play. It's the only reason I'm here," Cillessen told Marca.

"For me to come to Valencia is not a step back. Between being on the bench of Barcelona or playing at Valencia, playing at Valencia is much better. It is easy. It is not a step back.

"When I arrived at Barcelona, Ter Stegen was on a different level than now. And after three years he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

"I think we both improved, but it was time for me to leave."

Valencia are reportedly interested in Barca midfielder Rafinha and Cillessen hopes the Brazilian, who has been out of action since November due to a serious left knee injury, follows him in heading to Mestalla.

The Dutchman said of Rafinha: "He is a very good player, he has had very bad luck with injuries. But he is a great player, it would be very important here with this system and for the coach.

"He is my friend and I want him to come here."

Valencia kicked off their latest pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat against on Saturday, with a clash against Sion up next tomorrow.

Los Ches' first match of the 2019-20 season is against at the Mestalla on August 17, which is followed by a trip to a week later.