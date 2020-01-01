Churchill Brothers sign former Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil

Shibinraj Kunniyil will be looking to revive his career in Goa...

Former goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil has signed for club .

The 27-year-old Kerala-born footballer, who joined Blasters from last summer, did not feature in a single match for the Kochi-based (ISL) side and was firmly behind TP Rehenesh and Bilal Khan in the pecking order under Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie.

The decision to not retain the keeper was an expected one from Blasters but Shibinraj, who impressed during his last stint in I-League with the Malabarians, will be presented with an opportunity to revive his professional career at the Goan club.

At Churchill Brothers, he will be plying his trade under former Gokulam Kerala manager and the newly-appointed Fernando Santiago Varela.

Shibinraj was the first-choice goalkeeper for Gokulam in the I-League in the 2018-19 season. He started 10 games during what was a disappointing season for the Kozhikode-based club.