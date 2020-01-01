Chukwueze stars as Villarreal advance into Copa del Rey quarter-final

The Nigeria international delivered an impressive performance as the Yellow Submarine secured victory against Paco Jemez’ men

Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help advance into the quarter-final of after a 2-0 victory against on Wednesday evening.

The 20-year-old winger came off the bench to make his 23rd appearance for the Yellow Submarine and made a key contribution in the encounter.

After a goalless first-half, Fernando Nino broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute and in their quest to secure a comfortable win, Javier Calleja brought on the international for Javier Ontiveros.

11 minutes after his introduction, the Super Eagles star set up Santi Cazorla with a sumptuous pass to score the second goal for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit and ensured their progress into the quarter-final of the competition.

#CopaDelRey | 0-2 🚨 90'+4' | ¡YYYYYY FIIIIIINAAAAAAL! ¡AAAAA CUUUUAAAARTOOOOOS! ¡El #Villarreal jugará la siguiente ronda de la competición tras eliminar al @RayoVallecano con goles de Fer Niño y @19SCazorla!



¡Vaaaaaaaaaamoooooooos 💪💛! pic.twitter.com/hv88V5ZG0I — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) January 29, 2020

Chukwueze who has four goals this season will hope to continue his fine form when Villarreal square off against Osasuna in game on Sunday.