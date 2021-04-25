Chukwueze scores as Villarreal surrender lead in defeat to Barcelona

The Nigeria international made a frantic effort in an attempt to help the Yellow Submarine avoid their second consecutive loss

Samuel Chukwueze found the back of the net in Villarreal’s 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s La Liga game.

The Yellow Submarine headed into the encounter after losing against Deportivo Alaves and aimed to return to winning ways but failed to get the better of the Blaugrana.

Chukwueze made his 12th league start of the season in the encounter and delivered an impressive performance.

The Nigeria international helped Unai Emery’s side to hit the ground running in the encounter, scoring as early as the 26th minute.

The fleet-footed winger opened the scoring for the Yellow Submarine in a spectacular manner, dribbling past his markers before firing into the back of the net.

The Yellow Submarine, however, failed to build on the impressive start, as they allowed Barca to come back into the game.

Antoine Griezmann started Barcelona's fightback when he levelled proceedings in the 28th minute after receiving a timely assist from Oscar Mingueza.

The 30-year-old France international then completed his brace in the 35th minute, firing home his effort after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

After the restart of the second half, Villarreal pushed for a possible equalizer and Chukwueze has several attempts on goal.

In the 65th minute, however, they suffered a big blow when they were reduced to 10 men after Manuel Trigueros was shown a straight red card.

Moments before the end of the game, the Yellow Submarine thought they got a penalty after Francis Coquelin’s effort was blocked in the area, with claims of handball, but after the Video Assistant Referee reviewed the situation, a spot-kick was not awarded.

Chukwueze featured for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Yeremi Pino in his 27th league game of the season.

The defeat saw Villarreal drop to the seventh spot on the league table after gathering 49 points from 33 games.

Chukwueze will look forward to continuing his eye-catching displays and help his side return to winning ways when they take on Arsenal in the Europa League game on May 29.