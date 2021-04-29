'Chukwueze is what Arsenal fans think Pepe is' - Twitter in awe of Villarreal winger
Football enthusiasts are in awe of Samuel Chukwueze's quality after his fine start to Thursday's Uefa Europa League semi-final clash between Villarreal and Arsenal.
Chukwueze dazzled in Villarreal's attack in the opening 45 minutes and he helped the Spanish club cruise to a two-goal lead before the break.
After scoring Villarreal's only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, the Super Eagles star provided the assist as Manu Trigueros opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute on Thursday.
Editors' Picks
- Carvajal adds to Real Madrid injury woes as hamstring problem threatens to end season
- Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira would bring 'new ambition' to Arsenal, says Cygan
- RB Leipzig confirm Marsch as new manager following Nagelsmann departure to Bayern Munich
- Man Utd can afford to re-sign Ronaldo - but should they?
A few minutes later, Raul Albiol doubled Villarreal's lead but Nicolas Pepe's second-half strike reduced the deficit for Arsenal.
Amazed by Chukwueze's blistering run and contributions in the game, fans across social media suggested that the Nigerian forward could be the kind of player the Gunners think they have in Pepe and Bukayo Saka.