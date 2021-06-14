The midfielder's representative says the player is in positive spirits after receiving treatment at hospital

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has delivered an update on the Inter and Denmark star's condition following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The football world was rocked to its core during Saturday's Group B clash between Denmark and Finland as Eriksen required emergency treatment after collapsing on the pitch four minutes before half-time.

The midfielder stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated by his country's medical staff, who were able to bring him back to consciousness before he was taken to hospital.

Denmark, who lost 1-0 to Finland after deciding to restart the game on the same day following its temporary suspension, have since released a statement confirming that Eriksen is now in a stable physical state and will remain hospitalised to undergo further tests.

Schoots has been in regular contact with the 29-year-old since the incident, and says he already feels well enough to join up with his international team-mates again, albeit while still being eager to learn what caused the serious health scare.

Eriksen's agent told Gazzetta Dello Sport: "We spoke. He joked, he was in a good mood, I found him well. He said, 'I don't give up. And I could also train ...I want to understand what happened'.

"We all want to understand what happened to him, the doctors are doing thorough exams, it will take time. He was happy, because he has understood how much love he has around him. Messages from all over the world reached him.

"And he was particularly impressed by those of the Inter world: not only the team-mates he heard through the chat, but also the fans. His family are keen to give their thanks to everyone."

Schoots went on to reveal that Eriksen will likely remain in hospital until at least Tuesday, but he has already expressed a desire to support his Denmark colleagues when they take on Belgium in their second group stage match two days later.

"Half the world has contacted us, everyone is worried," Schoots added. "Now he just has to rest, his wife and parents are with him. He will remain under observation, maybe even on Tuesday.

"But in any case, he wants to cheer on his team-mates against Belgium."

