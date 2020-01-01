Atsu’s Newcastle United claim share of spoils with Wolves

The Ghana wideman came on as a first-half substitute, with the Magpies leaving the West Midlands with a solitary point

Christian Atsu had 62 minutes of action at the Molineux on Saturday as drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The 28-year old was among the starters in the third round draw with Rochdale last weekend, providing the assist for Miguel Almiron.

This time he started from the bench but came on in the 27th minute for the injured Dwight Gayle.

27' United forced into another change with Dwight Gayle going down injured. Christian Atsu is coming on to replace him.



[1-1] #WOLNEW | #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 11, 2020

All the goals in this tie had already been scored before Atsu was introduced, Almiron giving the Magpies the lead in the seventh minute before Leander Dendoncker equalised for seven minutes later.

Atsu was given a yellow card for a foul in the 67th minute, his second of the season, and had 23 touches on the ball and five accurate passes (71%).

Steve Bruce’s men remain in 13th position on the table and will be up against at St James’ Park next Saturday.