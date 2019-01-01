Choupo-Moting: I didn't come to PSG to take Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe or Di Maria's places

The Cameroon international is not ready to part ways with the French champions despite his restricted playing time

Eric Choupo-Moting has revealed that he wants to remain at PSG following a victorious debut campaign in the French .

The 30-year-old has settled in well in Paris after he completed a two-year deal from last summer.

Although he was limited to 14 substitute appearances out of 22 league games, Choupo-Moting helped the Parisians win the 2018-19 top-flight title with his contribution of three goals.

The Cameroonian forward is pleased with life in the French capital and his performances in Thomas Tuchel's team.

"I really like PSG, the public, the city. Of course I would like to be here," Choupo-Moting told RMC Sport .

"Normally, I'll be here because I still have a contract. In football, you never know but I still have a contract and I feel very good."

The presence of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes limited Choupo-Moting's game time in the just-concluded season.

However, he was satisfied with this reality and his overall displays in 31 games across all competitions.

"I am satisfied and happy with the season. Of course, if we look at all the performances, there were of course matches where I could do better and where I could improve my game," he continued.

"But there were also many good things and I know why I came, I understand my role in Paris. I did not come to get in place of Cavani who is a very great player, or a Neymar, a Mbappe or a Di Maria. I know Thomas Tuchel very well. We talked a lot before I came here.

"I think I made my matches, it's already essential, even if, when we look at the minutes, it was not much. I always tell myself that I give everything to help the team. I had a lot of good times this year."

Choupo-Moting has been included in 's provisional squad for the 2019 in .

The Indomitable Lions are in Group F of the biennial tournament against Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.