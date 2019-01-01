Choupo-Moting ends five-month drought as Paris Saint-Germain decimate Dijon

Having failed to score since September last year, the Cameroon international ended the poor form in front of goal at Stade Gaston Gerard

Eric Choupo-Moting ended a five-month goal drought in ’s 4-0 demolition of in Tuesday’s French game.

The 29-year-old who joined PSG from last summer has failed to find the back of the net since scoring in their 3-1 win over in September 2018.

Against Dijon, the former 04 man - who came on for Angel Di Maria - ended the poor form in front of goal in additional time, helping the Parisian to seal a commanding display at Stade Gaston Gerard.

After Marquinhos got the opener in the seventh minute of the tie, Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead thirty minutes later.

Di Maria scored the third in the 50th minute before making way for Choupo-Moting who wrapped up the victory.

The win helped PSG strengthen their lead on the log with 74 points from 27 games, 17 points clear of closest contestant .

Choupo-Moting who has now scored two goals this season will hope to continue the form against on Sunday, if given an opportunity.