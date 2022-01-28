'Chile didn't let us go to the bathroom!' - Argentina's De Paul angry at World Cup qualifying treatment

Rodrigo De Paul has said Chile mistreated Argentina during their trip to Calama on Thursday for a World Cup qualifying match.

The midfielder alleged that the hosts didn't let his team use the bathroom when they departed their plane among other complaints and said Argentina would never handle an opponent in that fashion.

Still, Argentina emerged with a 2-1 victory through goals from Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez. They're in second place in CONMEBOL and have already booked a place at the 2022 World Cup.

What has been said?

"They didn't even let us go to the bathroom when we got off the plane," De Paul told reporters. "They cut off our air conditioners, we had no water and they made sirens sound throughout the stay.

"I'm not saying it's right or wrong , but, as an Argentine, every team that comes to my country, we have to make them feel as comfortable as possible and we have to win on the playing field where it belongs."

Argentina win without head coach or captain

The Albiceleste were without manager Lionel Scaloni or captain Lionel Messi because of Covid-related decisions, as Scaloni was recently diagnosed with the illness and Messi only just recovered from it.

However, the side were still able to hold on to a 2-1 advantage over the final 56 minutes of the match.

"Surely there are things to improve, but the team showed character in a difficult environment," said assistant coach Walter Samuel. "Messi is the leader of this team, but we were able to do very well without him. We lacked other guys because of Covid that we wanted to be there, but the team made a great effort and I want to thank them for that.

"The character of the boys is moving. All the players start from scratch and want to earn a place in the World Cup. There is healthy competition here."

