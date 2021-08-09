Chelsea's Broja to join Southampton on a season-long loan deal

The academy graduate, who was on loan at Vitesse last season, is set to get his first Premier League move

Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old signed a new five year contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and has impressed under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

However, despite scoring in four different pre-season matches, Chelsea have opted to send the youngster on loan as they are set to complete a £98 million ($136m) deal for Inter's Romelu Lukaku.

What will Broja's situation at Southampton be?

Broja will face the difficult task of replacing the Saints' clinical former striker Danny Ings who joined Aston Villa for £25m last week.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have also agreed a £15m fee to sign Adam Armstrong from Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

Armstrong will compete for a spot alongside Broja and the likes of Che Adams and Shane Long.

What are Chelsea's transfer plans?

Lukaku has completed a medical ahead of a move that will be announced in the next 48 hours.

Chelsea's next big target is to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla after their initial swap deal approach with Kurt Zouma was turned down.

Sevilla are asking for €80m (£68m/$95m) for their France international defender and have rejected the idea of inserting the likes of Emerson Palmieri or Kenedy into the deal.

The Blues are also considering adding a central midfielder, with the likes of West Ham's Declan Rice, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Rennes' Edouardo Camavinga among the options.

However, sales are a bigger priority than adding a midfielder, with Tuchel highlighting that he has 42 players currently in his squad.

The return of Chelsea's loan group has seen Tuchel work with a huge number of players in the last few weeks, so the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater are set to be sold, while others will be sent on loan like Trevoh Chalobah and Dujon Sterling.

First-team players such as Zouma, Tammy Abraham, Emerson and Marcos Alonso are also considering potential exits from the west London club.

Abraham has interest from the likes of Arsenal, Roma and Atalanta. Meanwhile, Chelsea have rejected a £20m West Ham offer for Zouma.

