Chelsea youngster Ampadu joins RB Leipzig on season-long loan

The 18-year-old Stamford Bridge prodigy will continue his development in the Bundesliga next year, after signing a one-year deal at the Red Bull Arena

youngster Ethan Ampadu has joined outfit on a season-long loan deal.

The teenage midfielder graduated to the Blues senior squad in 2016 and has since managed to appear in 12 matches across all competitions.

Ampadu penned a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge in Septemeber 2018 and featured in three matches during the team's run to glory in Baku back in May.

He will now have the chance to help Leipzig challenge at the top of the Bundesliga table and in the after agreeing on a season-long loan deal.

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told the club's official website he feels the move is an important step for Ampadu at this stage of his career.

He stated: "I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence, we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

