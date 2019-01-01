‘Chelsea would be the best home for Zaha’ – Ex-Palace winger talks up Blues switch

John Salako believes a man who continues to star for the Eagles could end up crossing London once a transfer ban comes to an end at Stamford Bridge

would “probably be the best home” for Wilfried Zaha if he decides to leave in the near future, says Jon Salako.

Speculation regarding the talented winger’s future at Selhurst Park continues to rage.

It appeared that a summer switch was on the cards at one stage, with the likes of Arsenal and Everton prepared to spend big on prising a proven performer away from a Premier League rival .

In the end, the deadline passed with no deals done.

That has, however, done little to curb the rumours regarding a next move, with Zaha not expected to be on Palace’s books for much longer.

Former Eagles star Salako accepts that is likely to be the case, with it possible that a move across London could be made once a transfer embargo is lifted at Stamford Bridge in 2020.

“Of course [there's still concern he could leave in January],” Salako told Love Sport Radio .

“I think Chelsea would probably be the best home for him after their ban. They've got a really exciting young side there, and Wilf could come in and add to that.

“He could well move there, but could come back with the money too. Anything could happen!”

Salako insists that nobody at Palace will hold a grudge once the day comes for Zaha to move on, with the 26-year-old having given some of his best years to the club across two spells.

A transfer to in 2013 did not work out, but the international has flourished again in familiar surroundings to generate the interest now being shown in him.

“Of course the fans are going to forgive him!” said Salako.

“The biggest coup over the summer was keeping Wilf. He obviously had his head turned but he's been magnificent. No one begrudged him wanting a move.

“He made it very clear he wanted a big move, and wanted to play football. No one resents that, and we'd have wished him well if he'd got that transfer.

“It would have been difficult for him because he had his mind set on going. He's had to get his head down and focus on Crystal Palace, and he's done that. He's back to his best!”

Zaha recorded 10 goals and as many assists for the Eagles in the Premier League last season and has remained a key figure this term in a side Roy Hodgson has guided to sixth spot in the table.