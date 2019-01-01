Chelsea won't block Sarri joining Juventus as Blues demand £5m fee for head coach

The Blues are unsure whether the ex-Napoli boss remains committed to the club and would allow him to depart for Turin this summer

will not stand in manager Maurizio Sarri's way if he looks to leave the club this summer, though they will inform they will require a £5 million ($6.3m) fee to release him from his contract.

Goal understands that the Blues hierarchy want a head coach who is passionate about working in west London to lead them into next season.

Publicly the former boss has insisted he remains committed to the Stamford Bridge outfit, but privately there are doubts within the Chelsea boardroom as to whether that is truly the case.

Sarri will meet with the club's directors following the final on Wednesday to seek assurances over his future, though the interest from Juventus in the 60-year-old may allow the Blues to move on without having to wield the axe themselves.

champions Juve are looking for a replacement for the departing Massimiliano Allegri , and despite reports claiming that Pep Guardiola is their preferred choice, moves have already been made to bring Sarri to Turin .

and have also shown an interest in appointing Sarri, but it is understood that the Bianconeri are his most likely destination should he depart Chelsea this summer.

Sarri still holds a strong reputation in , with many deeming a first campaign in in which he led his new club to third in the Premier League and the finals of both the Europa League and the as successful.

A significant number of Blues fans disagree, however, with Sarri regularly hounded by supporters at times during the second half of the campaign.

Should Sarri depart, former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has emerged as the frontrunner to replace him, having led to the Championship play-off final in his first season in management.

The Rams came from behind to beat 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals following a sixth-placed finish in the league and face at Wembley Stadium on Monday for a place in the Premier League next season.

As well as being a legend of the club, Chelsea's interest in Lampard has been seen by some to suggest that the club are looking to appoint a coach with experience of coaching young players in light of their potential transfer ban.

Lampard has overseen the development of Blues loanees Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori at Derby this season, with both players key to the success of the Pride Park outfit.

And with academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James expected to be given more opportunities to impress should Chelsea be unable to make any signings over the next 12 months, then Lampard could be the perfect mentor within the dugout.

The Blues are currently working on their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding their two-window transfer ban having seen their appeal to both delay and overturn the suspension rejected by FIFA.