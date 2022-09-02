Chelsea waiting on mask for Aubameyang following robbery injury as Blues debut is delayed

- Moved to Chelsea on deadline day
- Set to miss West Ham clash
- Might debut against Fulham next weekend
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabon international completed a move to Chelsea on deadline day in a £10 million ($12m) deal, with Marcos Alonso moving in the opposite direction. However, the striker will not be available for selection since he awaits protective gear for his jaw that was injured during a robbery at his home in Barcelona.
WHAT THEY SAID: "At the moment he cannot train and we need to get him a mask to protect his jaw and then we can start from next week," manager Thomas Tuchel said at a press conference.
Tuchel also spelt out what he expects from the striker: "Hopefully he can be that good again, we know what we get...he delivers goals and speed and work rate against the ball so it's a big package he can bring to our group."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel has previously worked with the striker during his stint at Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, the 33-year-old forward has prior Premier League experience with Arsenal, which should help him to fire on all cylinders right from the start.
WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? After missing out on the West Ham fixture, Aubameyang can expect to play a part in the match against Fulham on September 10, as Chelsea's clash against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday might be too soon for him.