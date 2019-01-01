Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford
Chelsea are without a win in their last three games but remain in a strong position for a top-four finish and qualification for next season's Champions League.
Manchester United and Arsenal are playing catch up behind Maurizio Sarri's fourth-placed side, but the Blues need to make sure they get the job done as they first face Watford at home before an away trip to Leicester City.
Watford, meanwhile, have the FA Cup final date with Manchester City to look forward to on May 18 although will still be hoping for a strong finish to their league campaign, with the game against Chelsea followed by another London derby against West Ham.
Chelsea Injuries
Antonio Rudiger came off with a knee injury against Manchester United which is likely to see him miss the rest of the season, with Andreas Christensen again expected to take his place in the XI.
Willian was also substituted during the United game after taking a heavy knock to the ankle but he did return for the 1-1 draw with Frankfurt and so will be in contention once again.
Callum Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, has already been ruled out until next season after undergoing surgery having ruptured his Achilles tendon.
Chelsea Suspensions
Neither Chelsea nor Watford have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.
Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up
Eden Hazard was rested for the trip to Germany and he will start against Watford on Sunday.
Gonzalo Higuain is also likely to return in attack after Olivier Giroud started on Thursday against Frankfurt.
Emerson Palmieri continues to battle Marcos Alonso for the left-back spot, while Pedro and Willian will contest the wing spot on the opposite flank to Hazard.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is increasingly being seen as the first-choice option to start alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in midfield, but he played 81 minutes on Thursday and may be rested.
Watford Team News
Sebastian Prodl is out with a long-term knee injury, Domingos Quina is also not expected to make the trip to west London as he struggles with a shoulder problem.
Craig Cathcart limped off during the defeat to Wolves last weekend, but his condition is being assessed by Javi Gracia's side.
TV channel & kick-off time
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 2.00pm BST
Best Opta Match Facts
Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 home matches against Watford in all competitions (W7 D4 L0) since a 1-5 defeat on the final day of the 1985-86 season.
Since their return to the Premier League in 2015, Watford
havescored more Premier League goals against Chelsea than they have vs any other side (13). They’ve also scored more goals at Stamford Bridge (7) than any other visiting side over the past four seasons.
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has had a hand in four goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Watford (3 goals, 1 assist), netting each of the Blues’ last three goals against the Hornets.
Chelsea named a starting XI without an Englishman against Man Utd, the 19th time they’ve done so in the Premier League this season – more than any other team. The only team to name more non-English starting XIs in a season are Arsenal (33 in 2006-07, 27 in 2007-08 and 20 in 2008-09).
Gerard Deulofeu has been directly involved in seven of Watford’s last nine away goals in the Premier League, with the Spaniard scoring six and assisting one.