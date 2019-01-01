Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

The Blues have played four cup games in a row but are finally back to league action after their thumping against the champions three weeks ago

's most recent league game was a 6-0 defeat to , but they have since recovered in four successive cup games across three competitions.

Although the Blues have been knocked out of the in a game against , Maurizio Sarri was happy with his team's performance. There was also the win over and a penalty shootout defeat in the final, again against Man City.

traditionally struggles at Stamford Bridge but won at the stadium last season. They come into the match after a defeat against , but they remain ahead of the Blues in the table, as third play against sixth in a London derby .

Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea are in good shape ahead of their match at Stamford Bridge, with all their players having trained ahead of the game, having recently welcomed back the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pedro and Davide Zappacosta from brief spells out.

However, an on-pitch spat with Arrizabalaga at the end of the Carabao Cup final sees Sarri with a decision to make over whether to drop him.

“I have to decide. Maybe yes. Maybe no. I think he is fit. Yesterday he had only a recovery training session, so we have to assess him today, but I think so,” said of whether he will drop Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero tomorrow.

“It will be a decision for the (good of the) group. For the other players, all the players.”

Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Spurs have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Wednesday's match .

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Chelsea will continue to play what Sarri considers their strongest team as he strives for consistency after his side failed to reach their best form over the winter period.

Emerson Palmieri seems to have won the battle with Marcos Alonso after earning a few high-profile starts ahead of the international. Alonso was left entirely out of the matchday squad and Sarri confirmed his changing preference in the position.

"In this period, Emerson is doing really well, so I have to use him. It depends on the period and the mental and physical condition. It can happen that, in 11 months, you have one or two not at the top.

"It's not a big problem. Fortunately, Emerson now is in a very good mental and physical condition.”

Willian and Pedro are fighting for a spot, with Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard seemingly the main two options in attack. That said, Higuain was dropped for the cup final due to a tactical switch to a more defensive system.

Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley seem to be battling it out in midfield, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in contention ahead of the match.

Sarri's team selections have been broadly predictable otherwise, as they line up in a 4-3-3, with N'Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga having started every league match.

Tottenham Team

TV channel & kick-off time

Dele Alli is closing on a return from a hamstring injury, but he will not return for Wednesday's match. Eric Dier is also out with an illness after contracting tonsilitis.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 8:00pm GMT ( 15:00am ET) on Wedneday and it will be shown on BT Sport in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports .

