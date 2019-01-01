Chelsea talk 'doesn’t mean anything' to Wolves boss Nuno

The Portuguese has been mooted as a possible successor to Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, but he is paying little attention to the speculation

boss Nuno says speculation linking him with a possible move to take charge of “doesn’t mean anything”.

There is no vacancy at Stamford Bridge as things stand, with Maurizio Sarri still at the helm in west London.

It has, however, been suggested that the Italian could be on borrowed time with the Blues.

Goal has revealed that are monitoring Sarri’s situation ahead of a potential opportunity to bring him back to .

If he were to leave Chelsea, then various candidates are already being mooted to fill his shoes.

Portuguese tactician Nuno is among those considered to have come into contention on the back of his fine work at Molineux.

A man who has led Wolves to promotion into the Premier League and now into the top-half of the top tier is, however, paying little attention to the rumours surrounding his future.

Quizzed on the links to Chelsea, Nuno said: “No comments, it doesn’t mean anything. Nothing, I am here speaking with you.”

Pressed on whether he is happy in his current post, the 45-year-old added: “I consider myself a happy person, yes.

“Yes, with the problems and difficulties that are involved but at the same time, it is a moment of joy, especially total dedication to what I must do and what we must do to keep on becoming better and growing. Focused.”

While keen to divert attention away from his own future, Nuno is prepared to admit that Wolves will be looking to tie up a permanent deal for loan star Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican striker has starred during his short time in England, netting 15 times to date, and there is a £30 million ($39m) purchase option in the deal which took him to Molineux from .

Nuno said of the 27-year-old frontman: “It is the same situation. We know we have time to make a decision.

“We are very happy with Raul and his performances, so when things are done, there will be an announcement.

“But the right moment will be the moment that will involve all the parts, and then we will announce it for sure.”