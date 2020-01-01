‘Chelsea have to be stronger at Stamford Bridge’ – Azpilicueta braced for Man Utd, Spurs & Bayern visits

The Blues skipper admits Frank Lampard’s side have not been as strong as they would have liked on home soil, but the intention is to change that

Cesar Azpilicueta admits that have not been “as solid as we would like” at Stamford Bridge this season, with the intention being to change that in upcoming meetings with , and .

The Blues are preparing to enter a crucial run of fixtures when they return from their winter break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils are due in west London on February 17, with a derby date against Spurs then leading into a heavyweight last-16 encounter with German champions Bayern.

Chelsea also have a home date with fast approaching in the fifth round of the .

With those outings having the potential to make or break the 2019-20 campaign for Frank Lampard’s side, Azpilicueta concedes that standards need to be raised.

The Blues skipper told the club’s official website: “We haven’t made Stamford Bridge as solid as we would like this year.

“This is the best time to recover this solidity, with three big games in a row at home where we can show we are ready and able to make Stamford Bridge a tough place to come.

“With the fans we have had some disappointments at home altogether. When these three opportunities come we have to take them one by one, and hopefully we can build up on this. It’s key for the success of the season.”

Azpilicueta will be looking to lead the charge for Chelsea as club captain.

It could be that the Spaniard also chips in with a few more priceless goals, with the 30-year-old defender having contributed a career-best four efforts to the cause so far this season – while seeing two more ruled out by VAR.

“I have improved at my movement attacking set-plays,” added Azpilicueta.

“For most of my career I was not going up for attacking set-plays, but a few years ago I started, and then you improve. At training I work on my movements, getting in to the right spaces.

“I have a determination as well. To be hungry is very important, because I’m not the tallest. I’m pleased to score goals, even if it’s not my main job.”