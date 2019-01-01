Chelsea striker Giroud unhappy at fringe role but won't criticise Lampard

The France striker cannot hide his frustration but insists he will always remain "respectful" of his manager

Olivier Giroud has said he "cannot accept" his current position outside Frank Lampard's starting line-up at - but he will not criticise the Blues boss.

international Giroud netted a penalty for his country in their 1-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Iceland on Friday, but he has yet to score in the Premier League this season.

The 33-year-old striker has made just three Premier League appearances this term, including only one start, making it a frustrating time for him at Stamford Bridge, as it often was under former boss Maurizio Sarri in the last campaign.

Asked how he accepted his position in the attacking pecking order at Chelsea, Giroud told Catholic magazine Le Pelerin: "Accept it? No, I do not accept it.

"You do not have to be fatalistic in certain situations. I have always been respectful and humble. Even if I do not agree with the coach, I do not criticise him.

"But in myself, I cannot accept it because I know what I'm worth on a pitch. Last year, when I felt I deserved to play, I asked the coach [Sarri] for explanations."

Since making a switch from to Chelsea in January 2018, Giroud has started just 14 Premier League games and scored five goals.

He pointed out that he has outlasted the likes of Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain at the club, but indicated he is growing frustrated with the lack of reward for his longevity.

Tammy Abraham has become Chelsea's preferred central striker this term, with Giroud waiting for a chance of a run in the team.

"It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal," added Giroud.

"But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with , in the last 10 years.

"I had competitors in attack – Morata, Higuain – who ended up leaving. I won in the end: I played the final of the in 2018 and the final in 2019.

"Once again, I'm starting the season in difficulty, but as my brother said, I have always grown in the face of adversity. Although I would like there to be less of it!"