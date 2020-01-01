Chelsea star Havertz looking for 'more goals, more goals' after Carabao Cup hat-trick

The former Bayer Leverkusen man grabbed his first three goals for the Blues on his third appearance with the club

midfielder Kai Havertz has said he is hungry to score even more after netting a hat-trick in the against Barnsley.

The German star scored his first three goals for his new club in his third game, as Chelsea destroyed their Championship opponents 6-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

After Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 19th minute, Havertz found the net in the 28th minute before adding another two goals in the second half. Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also scored in the rout.

It was a stellar display from Havertz, who joined from in the off-season for an initial £62 million ($79m) fee.

The 21-year-old hadn't fully shown his potential in his first two Chelsea appearances, but that all changed against the Championship side at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Havertz expressed his happiness at his performance but underlined his hunger to continue finding the back of the net with the Blues.

"I’m very happy to score three goals but of course it’s my beginning here at the club and I want to score more goals, more goals," the international said.

"This is my goal and I'll try to do my best and I'm very happy to score three goals today and I hope to continue like that."

Havertz linked up especially well with Tammy Abraham on the night, with the German serving as the No.10 behind Abraham at the striker position.

Abraham's dummy led to Havertz's first goal before the striker assisted the 21-year-old's final two goals on the night.

"I think he’s a very very good striker and I think our partnership on the pitch was very good," Havertz said of Abraham.

"It was our first game together but I like him very much as a striker. For me as a No.10, it’s very good to play with him."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted after the match that he nearly took Havertz off right before he completed his hat-trick.

"No, I didn't know," Havertz replied when asked if he was aware of his manager's plans. "Perfect!"