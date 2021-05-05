Chelsea 'should have scored five' against Real Madrid, says Mount after Champions League semi-final win

The Blues took 15 shots and repeatedly exposed their Spanish opponents on the counterattack but were at times wasteful on Wednesday

Mason Mount said Chelsea "should have scored five" against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final Wednesday but were let down by poor finishing in a victory he believes should have come much easier.

Despite creating abundant chances, it took until the 85th minute for the Blues to put the tie away, with Mount powering in a Christian Pulisic cross to secure a 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate) win. Chelsea took 15 shots, five of which hit the target, through a counterattacking approach that at times was lacking the proper finishing touch.

Still, Mount walked away proud of the rest of Chelsea's display, emphasising that "the most important thing is we won" en route to a European final date with Manchester City.

What has been said?

"It was a tough, tough game," Mount told BT Sport . "They're going to come and give it everything but we worked hard. We should've probably had about five! But the most important thing is we won tonight. We want to go into every game winning it.

"I can't put it into words. Great performance tonight.

"It was 1-0 but that really didn't matter because if they score, they were back in the game. To get that one late on, you can see by the celebrations, it was a massive goal for us and gave us breathing space in the last five minutes.

"We gave everything and we had that desire to win first half. We had a couple of opportunities where we won the ball and should've scored but we got the one late on and it's great."

Added captain Cesar Azpilicueta: "We have a fantastic squad, everybody pushes hard in training, to be together, to fight for everyone and to help each other. This is massive and we have created a strong group. We have plenty of things to fight for."

Werner breakthrough

Timo Werner has been heavily criticised this year for not finishing his scoring opportunities, so his team-mates were thrilled when he netted the opener.

"I said to Timo: 'It must've felt like an eternity for the ball to drop down!' We're all buzzing for him," recalled Mount.

Manchester City awaits

Chelsea will meet Manchester City in an all-English final on May 29. It will be their fourth clash of the campaign, as they played one another in the FA Cup semi-final in addition to two Premier League contests.

"It's a Champions League final!" Azpilicueta said. "We have played them lots of times but it's the Champions League final. We believe in ourselves, we know we have to work hard but we are ready for it."

"We haven't won anything yet. Hopefully we've got two massive cup finals and hopefully we can win."

