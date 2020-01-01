Chelsea set for transfer window disappointment as Lamptey opts for Brighton while Mertens talks fail to progress

The Blues have lost a youngster and this transfer window could turn out to be a wholly disappointing one for the Europa League champions

's Tariq Lamptey has shocked Frank Lampard by agreeing on a deal for an undisclosed fee to leave the club for in January after rejecting a contract offer with the west Londoners.

Brighton have been searching for a new right-back for the last two transfer windows and have assured the 19-year-old he will get his first-team chances under Graham Potter.

Lampard rated Lamptey highly and used him off the bench in the 2-1 win away at in the which was his third appearance of the season.

The Blues have opted to cash in now with Brighton also able to wait and sign him for free in the summer. Brighton pushed to get the deal done with offers from and also on the table.

, Nice and were also monitoring the contract talks between Lamptey and the club but sources at other sides didn't expect him to opt to leave his boyhood club.

Reece James' presence is thought to be a key factor with the 20-year-old likely to be a threat to Lamptey's regular first-team opportunities.

Tammy Abraham and Tino Anjorin are next scheduled for talks to renew contracts at Stamford Bridge after a host of other youngsters to do so this season.

They include the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and James, who have all penned new deals after Lampard's return to manage the team that he most notably played for.

Chelsea have been hoping to sign 's Dries Mertens from Napoli although the club have pushed back on all their offers with the Belgian unwilling to force through a move.

Time is now running out for Lampard to get the striking reinforcements that he wants with little time to agree a deal for Mertens or for them to work on other targets.

Chelsea also tried to sign PSG's Edinson Cavani but those approaches were unsuccessful with the side quoting a high price and the player wanting to move to in the summer.

Olivier Giroud may find his exit blocked from Chelsea with his preferred option but the Blues reluctant to strengthen a top-four rival in January. are also in the market for Giroud but his family now wants to stay in London having been given the option.