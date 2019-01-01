Chelsea & Roma consider poaching £2.6m Luis Campos from Lille as director of football

The well-respected Portuguese is flourishing in Ligue 1, leading to a host of admirers at some of Europe's elite clubs

and have both held talks over the possibility of appointing 's sporting director Luis Campos, and the club are demanding a £2.6m ($3.4m) to sign him, Goal understands.

The Blues have been without a technical director since Michael Emenalo left 18 months ago, with Marina Granovskaia taking over business dealings in her role as the club's director.

Granovskaia has always had final say on transfers, but her role became more wide-reaching and Chelsea have been considered in their approach to hiring a new director since the exit of Emenalo, who ultimately joined , where Campos first began work as part of the technical staff.

Juliano Belletti is among the names who have been considered for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge, but talks over hiring the former Chelsea full-back failed to come to fruition.

Any new sporting director or technical director would have to oversee a slight reduction in the 42-player Chelsea loan group, which FIFA is preparing to restrict with newly-proposed rules, though much of the work is already underway behind the scenes.

There is also the current transfer ban which would interrupt the club's ability to sign players, though Chelsea are set to challenge the suspension at every stage.

A hearing with the FIFA Appeals Committee is set for April 11, with the Blues preparing to follow that up with a further appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the current petition fails.

Roma, meanwhile, are also considering Campos after their sporting director Monchi left the club in March, as the team's form plummeted under the former goalkeeper.

Article continues below

Monchi ultimately ended up back at his former club Sevilla, after being linked with , but Roma have been keen to bring in a replacement for the famed transfer guru.

They too are aware of the cost of the Lille director, whose stock is currently high in the industry with his side sitting below only in the Ligue 1 table.

Campos managed four teams in before becoming a scout for , and that led to him subsequently working as a director at both Monaco and Lille.