Chelsea release new ice cold lion print 2022-23 away kit

Inspired by Ted Drake, the Blues have delivered again

Chelsea have released their new 'ice cold' away kit for the 2022-23 season.

The Blues will offer a first glimpse of their new threads in their Premier League opener against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The key element of the new away kit is the return of the popular white-base colour, seen for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The unique lion pattern that we've seen on the home kit is also back for the away version, although this time is emblazoned within four turquoise stripes.

Chelsea 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

The Chelsea 2022-23 away kit will be available to buy from the official online store and the stadium store from August 31.

Marc Cucurella shows off new Chelsea away kit

New Chelsea signing Marc Cucurella can be seen sporting the new club away kit and he absolutely loves it!