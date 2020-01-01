Chelsea are motivated to match Liverpool next season, says Mount

The English midfielder says the Blues will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title in 2020-21

are motivated to match next season, says Mason Mount.

The two teams are scheduled to meet for the fourth time this term at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Blues will be assured of a place in the top four if they pick up a victory against the newly-crowned Premier League champions, who no longer have anything left to play for after missing out on the all-time points record.

More teams

Liverpool won their first title in 30 years with seven games to spare, and currently sit 18 points clear of at the top of the table.

Chelsea could end up finishing the season with a place in the Champions League and a trophy in the form of the , and Mount insists they will be looking to build on that platform and dethrone the Reds next season.

Article continues below

The 21-year-old told the Blues' official website: "For a team to be as dominant as they have been this season, it definitely gives you that motivation next season to match them.



"We have played them three times this season and we have definitely been competitive with them, and when you watch something like the trophy lift, it gives you that extra motivation going into next season.



"I am a winner so I don’t like watching other people win, especially other teams. You want to win with your own team so it is definitely hard to watch someone else win but they have been brilliant this season and worthy winners.



"When you watch something like that it gives you that extra motivation to want to win and that is something we want to keep doing and finish off this season in the top four and hopefully win a trophy, and then focus on next season and really try to push to win."

Mount added on his decisive strike in Chelsea's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final victory against on Sunday: "It is a young boy’s dream to score at Wembley.

"I was lucky enough to play in the Championship play-off final but unluckily we lost that and it was a disappointing result and I kind of held that feeling of playing there and losing, knowing how it felt and I wanted to bring that into my game any time I do play there.



"When you do, it is a massive opportunity to show everyone that you are a winner and you want to win. So I am very happy to score at Wembley. Any goal I’ll take it, especially at Wembley, anyway it goes in."