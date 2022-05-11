Chelsea midfielder Kovacic injured by red-card tackle from Leeds' James

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic had to be taken out of Wednesday's clash with Leeds after the Croatian was the victim of a horror tackle from Dan James.

Kovacic had to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 30th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on a Mason Mount goal.

James was sent off for the foul, leaving relegation-threatened Leeds down a man and a goal within the opening half.

James' horror tackle on Kovacic

4' Leeds concede 😕

24' Dan James receives a red card😳



Leeds remain in the relegation zone as things stand 😬 pic.twitter.com/dU4LfTjjf8 — GOAL (@goal) May 11, 2022

Good decision from the referee for the Dan James red. Won the ball but a red for excessive force. Anthony Taylor didn't hesitate. #CFC #LEECHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 11, 2022

Atmosphere pretty angry inside Elland Road and now Dan James sent off. Leeds down to 10 men again. They're playing like a team doomed to relegation — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 11, 2022

RED CARD! 🟥



Dan James is shown a straight red card for this challenge on Mateo Kovačić! 😬 pic.twitter.com/c71IDj0DOZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2022

100 - Dan James' red, followed by Kalvin Phillips' yellow means Leeds this season are the first team to receive 100 cards in a single Premier League campaign (97 yellows, 3 reds). Feisty. pic.twitter.com/UMCjeANE8h — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2022

