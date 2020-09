Chelsea midfielder Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan

The England international has found himself on the fringes of Frank Lampard's squad and so has moved to Villa Park for the 2020-21 campaign

midfielder Ross Barkley has joined fellow Premier League side on a season-long loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

The international, capped 33 times for his country at senior level, moved to Stamford Bridge from in January 2018 but has since found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Villa manager Dean Smith told the club website : “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

More teams

Barkley broke onto the Premier League scene as a teenager at , scoring 27 goals from midfield in 179 appearances for the Toffees.

Article continues below

His dynamic style of play marked him out as one of England's most promising young players, however injury and loss of form have meant he has impressed only sporadically since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Barkley has fallen down the pecking order for the Blues, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic now ahead of him in Frank Lampard's plans, and he has been allowed to depart on loan.

More follows.