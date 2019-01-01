Chelsea loanee Victor Moses anticipates Fenerbahce debut

The former Nigeria international had his first training session with the Yellow Canaries as he prepares to make his bow in Turkey

Victor Moses is anticipating his first ever match for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce as they take on Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

On Friday, the 28-year-old wrapped up his loan move from English Premier League side Chelsea and has immediately joined the rest of the squad for his first training session.

And the former Wigan Athletic winger has taken to the social media to announce his preparation for their meeting with Erol Bulut’s men.

“[I] enjoyed my first training session with Fenerbahce. Focused on Monday,” Moses tweeted.

Enjoyed my first training session with @Fenerbahce

Focussed on Monday 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/K6bU7snado — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) January 26, 2019

The Yellow Canaries who finished as runners-up last season have found themselves in danger of relegation from the Turkish top-flight as they remain in the 16th spot, with 17 points from 18 games.

Moses will hope to help the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit avoid the drop.