Chelsea issue response to Drinkwater drink-driving reports

The Stamford Bridge club released a statement responding to rumblings that the midfielder may have been arrested

are aware of reports that Danny Drinkwater was arrested on Monday for suspected drink-driving.

The Sun claims the midfielder was arrested following crashing into another vehicle after leaving a party early on Monday morning.

The crash left debris scattered all over the roadway while also flattening a fence.

Drinkwater was allegedly attending a charity event in an upmarket bar called Victors prior to the collison, which is said to have left the 29-year-old and two others in need of treatment for minor injuries.

"We are aware of reports but we will want to establish all of the facts before commenting," a Chelsea spokesperson told Goal of the situation.

Elsewhere, a purported statement from the Cheshire police reads: “A 29-year-old man from Nether Alderley was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. He is currently in custody assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The former Leicester man was originally signed by Antonio Conte for Chelsea at a fee of £35 million in September 2017, having won the Premier League title in 2016 alongside the likes of current team-mate N'Golo Kante.

But, unlike Kante, Drinkwater has struggled to lock down a regular role with Chelsea and has not made a competitive appearance in 13 months.

Drinkwater, who has earned three caps for , has only appeared in the Community Shield for the Blues this season after making 22 appearances and scoring one goal in all competitions in 2017-18.

In December, Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Conte at the start of the season, said that the midfielder was free to move on from Chelsea if he wished to leave.

Goal also reported that he had offers for a loan move over the summer from more than one Premier League club, but the move away from Stamford Bridge did not materialise.

Chelsea went on to defeat West Ham 2-0 on Monday behind a pair of goals from Eden Hazard.

With the victory, the Blues sit third in the Premier League, two points ahead of rivals , who have a game in hand.