Chelsea increasingly hopeful Hudson-Odoi will reject Bayern Munich

The teenager had been keen to secure a move to the Bundesliga champions but an increase in game time and new contract proposal may change his mind

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to make a decision on his future in the coming days, with Chelsea growing increasingly confident he will commit his future to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

With Bayern Munich offering £35 million ($45.3m) to take the teenager to the Allianz Arena and with first-team opportunities hard to come by, Hudson-Odoi had been pushing for a move to the Bundesliga champions.

But Goal now understands that after a run of games in the first team in early 2019 and talk of contract in west London that would be a better illustration of his true value, he is considering remaining with his boyhood club.

The Blues are willing to offer Hudson-Odoi a deal worth £70,000-a-week to tempt him to stay in west London despite him only having made 13 senior appearances.

Bayern now face a fight themselves to convince a player who, despite not handing in an official transfer request, saw his next move as joining them and following in the footsteps of fellow Under-17 World Cup winner Jadon Sancho in swapping the Premier League for the German top-flight.

The Bavarians have even offered the 18-year-old the No.10 shirt that Arjen Robben will vacate at the end of the season, and with Franck Ribery also set to depart Bayern, Hudson-Odoi was promised a prominent role in Niko Kovac's rebuilding job in Munich.

Hudson-Odoi's decision - which is expected in the next week - comes off the back of Maurizio Sarri showing more faith in him in recent weeks.]

Ahead of Bayern's first bid for the wideman in late December he had played just 215 minutes under the former Napoli boss despite an encouraging pre-season that ended with him being offered a new five-year contract.

That lack of game time saw him turn down the offer of committing his future to the club, but since Bayern's interest he has become more of a regular under Sarri.

He has already doubled his game time for the season in the last month, with two league appearances and a start in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham under his belt.

He featured off the bench in Saturday's win over Newcastle, with the Stamford Bridge faithful greeting him with a rendition of 'Hudson-Odoi, we want you to stay'.

As a player who joined the club at the age of eight, such a show of faith from supporters could yet play a part in him deciding against a departure to the continent and remaining at Chelsea.