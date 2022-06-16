Chelsea fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Blues finished third in England's top tier last season and will hope to challenge Liverpool and Man City for the title this time around

Chelsea will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Everton.

Thomas Tuchel's side will then take on Tottenham at home before facing off against Leeds at Elland Road.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to challenge for the English title next season.

GOAL brings you Chelsea's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Chelsea's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 17:30 Everton v Chelsea 13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham 20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds v Chelsea 27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester 31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea 03/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham 10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham v Chelsea 17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool 01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea 08/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton 15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea 18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford v Chelsea 22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United 29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Chelsea 05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal 12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle v Chelsea 26/12/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Bournemouth 31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City 14/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace 21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea 04/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham 11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea 18/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton 25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Chelsea 04/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds 11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester v Chelsea 18/03/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Everton 01/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa 08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea 15/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton 22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea 26/04/2023 19:45 Chelsea v Brentford 29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea 06/05/2023 15:00 Bournemouth v Chelsea 13/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea 28/05/2023 16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

Chelsea tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Chelsea's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Chelsea games on the official club website.