Chelsea facing two-window transfer ban after losing FIFA appeal

have lost their appeal to FIFA over the club's two-window transfer ban for breaching regulations relating to the international registration of players under the age of 18.

The Blues were originally sanctioned in February over deals with 29 players, and could now take their appeal process to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It is unclear which players are related to the breach of regulations, though.

A statement from FIFA on Wednesday read: "With respect to all men’s teams, the ban on registering new players, both nationally and internationally for two registration periods, has been confirmed by the FIFA Appeal Committee, with the following exception:

"The FIFA Appeal Committee believes that Chelsea’s wrongdoing consisted in not respecting the prohibition from internationally transferring or registering for the first time foreign minor players.

"In the committee´s opinion, imposing a ban on registering each and every minor would not be proportionate to the offence committed.

"Consequently, the FIFA Appeal Committee decided that, as far as youth categories are concerned, the ban shall not cover the registration of minor players under the age of 16 who do not fall under the scope of art. 19 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, which refers to international transfers and first registrations of foreign minor players.

"Additionally, the FIFA Appeal Committee confirmed the fine of CHF 600,000.

"The decision issued by the FIFA Appeal Committee was notified today."

